iPhone Users Alert! Delete THESE fake crypto apps or hackers will cheat you

New Delhi: It's been said that dating apps may make or ruin relationships. While we can't verify it, fraudsters are clearly making life difficult for these users. According to a recent investigation, hackers are utilising dating apps like Tinder and Bumble to defraud iPhone users of their Bitcoin currency, putting their data in danger. CryptoRoms are a type of cryptocurrency scammer.

This scamming organisation has amassed almost $1.4 million in tokens, according to Sophos security researchers. These cryptocurrency con artists preyed on iPhone users on dating apps like Bumble and Tinder. The crooks were also compromising the user's data for further cyber dangers after taking the tokens.

The con entails duping a person and attempting to persuade them to install questionable apps that could compromise their data. Also Read: Bank Holidays in October 2021: Banks to remain closed for 5 days this week. Check full list

“Once they've made contact with a target, the attackers suggest continuing the conversation on a messaging platform. They then try to persuade the target to install and invest in a fake cryptocurrency trading app,” said Jagdeesh Chandraiah, senior threat researcher, Sophos.

The crypto scammers use these bogus crypto trading apps to gain control of the victim's iPhone and steal their personal information. Apps are delivered through websites that seem like bank websites.

Scammers have been primarily active in Asia, but they are increasingly spreading their operations to the United States and Europe. “From news reports, we learned one victim lost $87,000 (roughly Rs 65 crores). There are additional news reports in UK of these scams, with one victim losing $45,000 (roughly Rs 33.8 lakhs) to a scammer who contacted them through Facebook, and another who lost $25,000 (roughly Rs 18.2 lakhs) after being scammed by someone who contacted through Grindr,” as quoted from the report.

How to avoid a Bitcoin scam

As a result, if you have invested in cryptocurrencies, it is recommended that you only trade on verified sites. To stay protected from scammers all throughout the world, iPhone users should always download crypto apps via the Apple App Store. Other social media or dating services should not be used for cryptocurrency trading.

