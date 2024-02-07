trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718938
NewsTechnology
APPLE IPHONE

iPhone Users Targeted By Govt Hackers With 0-Days Vulnerabilities: Google

The spyware used in the attack was created by Variston, a company specializing in surveillance technology.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 08:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

iPhone Users Targeted By Govt Hackers With 0-Days Vulnerabilities: Google File Photo

New Delhi: Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) recently shared findings about government-backed hackers using hidden weaknesses in Apple's iPhone software. These hackers targeted users with spyware developed by a European company named Variston.

Zero-Day Vulnerabilities

During a particular hacking campaign, government hackers exploited three unknown weaknesses in Apple's iPhone operating system. These are called "zero days" because they were previously unknown to Apple. (Also Read: WhatsApp To Introduce Third-Party Chat Support)

The spyware used in the attack was created by Variston, a company specializing in surveillance technology. (Also Read: BharatPe Faces Government Inquiry Amidst Legal Turmoil)

Variston's Role

Variston, a startup focused on surveillance and hacking tools, developed the spyware used in the attack. Google had previously analyzed Variston's malware in 2022 and 2023.

Indonesian Targeting

In March 2023, Google discovered a previously unknown Variston customer using these spyware tools to target iPhones in Indonesia. The attackers sent malicious links via SMS text messages, infecting victims' phones with spyware.

Victims were then directed to a news article from the Indonesian newspaper, Pikiran Rakyat.

Unknown Buyers

It's unclear who Variston sold its spyware to. According to Google, Variston collaborates with various organizations to develop and distribute spyware.

Surveillance Software Sellers

Google's report also mentioned tracking around 40 companies worldwide that sell surveillance software to government clients. Among these are relatively new companies like Variston, Cy4Gate, RCS Lab, and Negg.

(With IANS Inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
DNA Video
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?
DNA Video
DNA: Independents will become 'kingmakers' in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
DNA Video
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'
DNA Video
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Poonam Pandey Death: What Is Cervical Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Is Paytm about to end?