iQOO Z9x 5G Launched In India With 6000mAh Battery: Check Price, Offers, Specs & More

New Delhi: iQoo has introduced its newest smartphone, the iQoo Z9x 5G in India. The device features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip and is paired with 8GB of RAM. The handset Operates on Android 14 and offers 128 GB built-in storage capacity.

Price:

The smartphone is priced at Rs.12,999 for the 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. The 6GB RAM and 128GB variant cost Rs. 14,999 while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option is available for Rs. 15,999. (Also Read: Govt Addresses Surge In Fake Online Reviews With E-Commerce Giants— Check Details)

Colours:

The newly launched smartphone iQoo Z9x 5G comes in two colour options: Tornado Green and Storm Grey. (Also Read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Joins LinkedIn, Offers Glimpse Of Google I/O 2024)

Offers & Availability:

The iQoo Z9x 5G will be available for purchase in India through Amazon and iQoo's online store starting from May 21 at 12pm (noon). Customers will get Rs. 1,000 instant discount on SBI and ICICI Bank card transactions.

Specs:

The iQoo Z9x 5G features a 6.72 inch full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1.082x2,408 pixels and offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 393ppi. For the battery, the device comes with a 6,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support. Further, it also includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The iQoo Z9x 5G runs on an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It comes pre-installed with Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14. The smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Moreover, it sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

It comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Connectivity options encompass 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. For biometric authentication, it features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone also includes various sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.