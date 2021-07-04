Is Apple discontinuing 13-inch MacBook Pro? What we know so far

New Delhi: Apple is all set to launch the latest models of its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro series in September 2021. Both the models are expected to arrive with radical redesigns to current models. Apple is also reportedly looking to replace the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 14-inch variant. Both the upcoming devices are also expected to sport new ‘Mini LED’ displayed along with a faster and efficient processor, which would be the first successor to Apple’s M1 chip.

At present, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is powered by an Intel chip. But since Apple is shiting from Intel chips to its in-house processors, we could expect the change to happen pretty soon. Apple is reportedly planning to completely "switch to its own silicon in the future".

Most powerful laptops?

The upcoming MacBook Pro series laptops could the most powerful personal devices rolled out by the tech giant so far. The new processor is said to be more powerful than the current Apple M1 chip.

Features of upcoming MacBook pro models

The Apple M1 wafer can support a maximum of 16GB of RAM and only one additional, high-resolution display, Mashable India reported. Meanwhile, the "new MacBook Pro models are rumoured to come with a new, flat-edged design, as well as more ports, including a memory card reader and HDMI", ANI reported.