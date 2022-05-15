New Delhi: Hacking portable devices Like mobile phones has been a problem for years, and Apple Inc.'s iPhone 13 is no different. Despite the iPhone 13's latest technological marvels, as well as all of its features and outstanding performance, the phone has been compromised by hackers.

There are several ways to hack a device, and the majority of the time, it is due to the users, not the phone. Hackers nowadays don't always aim to create an indestructible virus or malware in order to gain access to your device. Instead, they try to persuade you to install the virus so that they can take care of the simple part and steal your data and money. So even the powerful iPhone 13 can be hacked. Learn how to secure your device from hackers and the different ways it might be compromised.

Here’s how the iPhone 13 can be hacked:

An iPhone can be hacked in a variety of ways.

When a hacker tries to break into your device, they don't try to get past the operating system, which can be quite difficult. Instead, they try to catch the user. The following are some of the most popular methods.

Hacking through WiFi: Hackers can easily break into your smartphone through shady public WiFi networks. These can be found in airports, cafes, restaurants, and hotels, among other places. You come across these open networks that try to collect your information by asking you a bunch of simple questions. They may track your device and all the information on it once you connect to them.

Hacking through URLs: In this method of hacking an iPhone 13, also known as Phishing, the hacker provides a link with huge promises. They could win the jackpot, get a free automobile, or receive outrageous discounts. All of these notifications ask you to register by clicking on a link. They grab your information and utilise it to hack into your account once you've done so.

Hacking through apps: While the App Store is quite secure for more dangerous apps, some apps that are not actively attempting to steal your money and masquerade as a useful application might occasionally slip through the cracks. These apps request numerous needless permissions and steal your personal information.

Apart from this, there are tried-and-true instances where hackers pose as representatives of a reputable institution or bank and ask for your bank account information in order to steal your information and then break into your account.