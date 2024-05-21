Advertisement
Is Your WhatsApp Number Banned? Know What To Do If That Happens- Check Details

If your WhatsApp account is banned, you'll see the following message when you open WhatsApp: "This account is not allowed to use WhatsApp."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 21, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Is Your WhatsApp Number Banned? Know What To Do If That Happens- Check Details

New Delhi: WhatsApp account number is seldom banned by mistake or for pressing any button by you negligently. However if you think your WhatsApp account number was banned unfairly, there is still room for you to call for a review of the same.

If your WhatsApp account is banned, you'll see the following message when you open WhatsApp: "This account is not allowed to use WhatsApp."

"We ban accounts if we believe the account activity violates our Terms of Service, for example if it involves spam, scams or if it puts WhatsApp users’ safety at risk. We recommend carefully reviewing the "Acceptable Use of Our Services” section of our Terms of Service to learn more about the appropriate uses of WhatsApp and the activities that violate our Terms of Service," says WhatsApp.

How  To Request Review If Your WhatsApp Number Is Banned

WhatsApp says, if you think your account was banned by mistake, tap Request a review in the app and it will look into your case. 

WhatsApp team will get back to you as soon as its completes its review. The company adds that it onlys review one phone number per appeal. You can check the status of your request by opening WhatsApp. 

"Please keep in mind that submitting more than one request doesn’t expedite the review process. Once your account is reviewed and a decision is made by our team, you’ll receive a notification from WhatsApp," says the company in its Faq.

