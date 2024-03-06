itel Icon 2 Smartwatch With Health Monitoring Features Launched In India; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Chinese manufacturer itel has rolled out the itel Icon 2 smartwatch in India with a price tag of Rs 1,099. The smartwatch is available in Rose Gold, Blue, and Black colour options with a 1-year warranty. The newly launched smartwatch will be sold via Amazon. The smartwatch is packed with over 100 sports modes and access to 150 watch faces for customization.

It also sports 24-hour real-time monitoring of heart rate and comes with quick contacts, a dial pad, and call history. Notably, the smartwatch includes an extra strap in the box for added convenience.

itel Icon 2 Smartwatch Specifications

The itel Icon 2 smartwatch features a 1.83-inch HD display with a sleek 2.5D curved design with a peak brightness of 550 nits. It features an impressive standby time of up to 30 days of battery backup, as the brand claims. (Also Read: Nothing Phone (2a) With Android 14 And Iconic Glyph Interface Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And Launch Offers)

With an IP68 rating, it ensures durability and protection against water and dust. Adding further, the itel Icon 2 smartwatch offers continuous monitoring of SpO2 levels, sleep patterns, heart rate, and female health indicators.

It is also equipped with an AI voice assistant which facilitates convenient assistance for various tasks such as camera functionalities and music controls. Users can also make use of Bluetooth calling through Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity for seamless communication.