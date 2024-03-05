Nothing Phone (2a) With Android 14 and Iconic Glyph Interface Launched In India; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: UK-based manufacturer Nothing has launched the Nothing Phone (2a) in India and globally. This was the first time that the company hosted a global launch event in India.

The newly-launched smartphone runs on the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 and comes with the iconic glyph interface. Nothing Phone (2a) is the first smartphone to feature the new MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset. The company promises three years of major Android updates and four years of security updates for the Nothing Phone (2a) smartphone.

The smartphone will be available in Black and White colour options. It will go on open sale starting March 12th on Flipkart.

For the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the phone is priced at Rs 23,999. The model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 25,999, whereas the top variant, featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, comes with a price tag of Rs 27,999. Notably, the Nothing Phone (2a) will be available for as low as Rs 19,999 (inclusive of offers) on March 12th for one day only.

Nothing Phone (2a) Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, offering a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera with OIS + EIS for stabilized shots, complemented by a 32MP front camera for capturing stunning selfies and video chats. The smartphone comes with an IP54 rating, ensuring water and dust resistance to endure various environmental conditions.