itel launches magical range of TV in India ahead of festive season

New Delhi: Building on its impressive and successful story in India, itel, the leading Smartphone brand, launched its magical television series on Monday ahead of the festive season, targeting aspirers and millennials from tier-3 and below markets who are vying for a lifestyle upgrade.

itel has been instrumental in bridging the digital divide by democratizing technology for masses with its technologically advanced mobile phones and smart gadgets, making technology accessible and affordable for all.

The brand launched six new televisions under three series -- I, C, and A.

Available across different screen sizes of 32-inch to 55-inch at an affordable price point ranging from Rs 8,999 to Rs 34,499 respectively, the portfolio is aligned with the company's ‘Make in India' initiative.

itel's entry into the Television segment showcases its growth trajectory by elevating from ‘magic in every hand' to ‘magic in every home'. itel's progression has been by expanding from its already established mobile brand and recently launched smart gadgets to the TV segment.

With the brand philosophy of ‘Magic in Every Home' itel attempts to resonate that the product will fit in every home with factors such as affordability, quality, and being technologically advanced. This will give a seamless entertainment experience to each household bringing an essence of togetherness.

"The portfolio is targeted at first-time buyers and also those who want to upgrade from CRT TVs to keep pace with their digital lifestyle needs without compromising on quality and overall experience, hence bringing magical experience in every home of India," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India, said in a statement.

"We are confident that the range of itel television will redefine the viewing experience and entertainment needs of Bharat."

itel said that its I-series smart TVs have been designed to take home entertainment experience to a new level.

The itel I-series 4k ultra HD TV is available in two variants -- I5514IE and I4310IE priced at Rs 34,499 and Rs 24,499, respectively.

Also available in the series are two more variants -- 43-inch Full HD I4314IE and 32-inch HD ready I32101IE priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

The itel I5514IE HD smart TV is 4K ultra HD comes with A+ Grade Panel, super-bright display, a response time of 8ms and a contrast ratio of 4000:1.

The frameless design gives it a bezel-less and sleek look making it a premium offering for the customers at Rs 34,499.

itel 15514IE comes with Dolby audio with output of 20W and is equipped with electroacoustic sound technology to create the surround sound, with multiple audio modes that give users a theatre-like experience.

It boasts of a specialised Sports PQ Mode which offers more realistic pictures, smooth movement experience, and on-the-spot sound designed to make your sports entertainment experience more thrilling.

The TV is powered by a 64 Bit 1.0 Gigahertz Quad Core A53 processor along with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

It comes with Smart OS 9.0, which has intelligently designed user interface (UI) to ensure ease of use.

Another feature of this itel smart TV is itelCast that helps users to easily cast their phone, tablet, or laptop and enjoy the bigger screen experience while being able to control the TV from their connected devices.

itel said its C series is designed with a singular objective of making internet TV experience affordable and accessible to everyone.

Priced at Rs 9,499, itel C3210IE HD television comes with a metal build packed in an ergonomic narrow bezel and 35mm slim design with ultimate picture quality in different display modes.

In the A series, itel A3210IE Soundbar LED TV is priced at Rs 8,999. It comes HD-ready with an ultra-bright display, 7ms response time and A grade original panel for superior TV viewing experience.

Designed for next-level sound experience, this TV comes with 16W audio output with built-in multi-scenario sound effects.