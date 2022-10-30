topStories
NewsTechnology
JACK DORSEY

Jack Dorsey plans to compete Musk's Twitter with new app 'BlueSky': Report

Last week, Dorsey posted on Twitter that Bluesky intends to be "a competitor to any company trying to own the underlying fundamentals for social media or the data of the people using it."

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:02 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey plans to create another social network app.
  • He is planning to compete Twitter with the new app.
  • The name of his app is BlueSky and is in beta testing mode.

Trending Photos

Jack Dorsey plans to compete Musk's Twitter with new app 'BlueSky': Report

New Delhi: As Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over as Twitter CEO, the microblogging site`s co-founder Jack Dorsey is reportedly testing another social network App to compete with the Blue Bird. According to People, a week before Musk finalised his acquisition deal, the 45-year-old former CEO Dorsey announced that he is looking for beta testers for his decentralised social App Bluesky.

ALSO READ | World Savings Day: 7 Savings TIPS you can take for better and secure future

"The next step is to start testing the protocol. Distributed protocol development is a tricky process. It requires coordination from many parties once a network is deployed, so we`re going to start in private beta to iron out issues," the company was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ | World Savings Day: History and Significance of the day - Explainer

"As we beta test, we`ll continue to iterate on the protocol specs and share details about how it works. When it`s ready, we`ll move to the open beta, sharing a link to sign up for the beta test`s waitlist," it added.

Last week, Dorsey posted on Twitter that Bluesky intends to be "a competitor to any company trying to own the underlying fundamentals for social media or the data of the people using it."

In 2019, Twitter founded Bluesky as a way to develop a similar decentralised concept for the company. Dorsey wrote in a Q&A at the time that "the biggest and long-term goal is to build a durable and open protocol for public conversation," reports People.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series