Jaw-dropping deal! Nothing Phone 1 get MASSIVE PRICE CUT from Rs 33,999 to Rs 6,500 on Flipkart; Check offers

New Delhi: The price of the much-touted Nothing Phone (1) has dropped. On the online retailer Flipkart, it is offered a one-time discount of 1,500 rupees. The smartphone, which had a starting price of Rs 33,999, is currently on sale on Flipkart for 27,499 rupees. One of the better offers you can find if you have been wanting to get the Nothing Phone (1) is offered here.

The 8GB+128GB model of the Nothing Phone (1) costs Rs 27,499, as was already mentioned. The 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB models are priced at Rs 30,400 and Rs 32,499, respectively. Additionally, the exchange discount on its purchase is up to Rs 16,799.

A 10 percent instant discount is available on using Federal Bank Credit/Debit Cards up to Rs 1,500 and a 10 percent quick discount on Punjab National Bank Credit Cards up to Rs 1,250 as part of bank offerings. Holders of Flipkart Axis Bank Cards are eligible for a $5 cashback promotion.

The smartphone is also available with simple EMI options. There are two types of EMIs: standard and free. The first month of No-Cost EMI for Nothing Phone (1) costs Rs 4,584. Nothing Phone (1) buyers will receive a 25 percent discount on a Discovery+ membership.

Black and White are the available colour options for the phone. The phone has a cutting-edge Glyph user interface. It has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with an adjustable refresh rate of 60Hz to 120Hz. The screen has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer and is HDR10+.

Nothing smartphone has a dual 50 MP advanced sensor on the rear and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core engine, with the Sony IMX766 flagship camera powering the primary camera. Additionally, the phone has Scene Detection and Night Mode.

For taking selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera. Nothing Phone (1)'s battery life is claimed to be up to 18 hours of use per charge and two days of standby. The phone has quick charging capabilities and is claimed to charge from zero to fifty percent power in just thirty minutes.