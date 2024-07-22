Jio Makes This Recharge Plan Cheaper By Rs 200; Reliance Vs BSNL Vs Airtel Plan Offer, Benefits Compared

Reliance Jio Vs BSNL vs Airtel At Rs 999: Choosing the right mobile plan can be a tough task, especially with the multiple options available in the market from leading telecom operators. Among the top contenders in India are Reliance Jio, BSNL, and Airtel, each offering competitive plans at various price points.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have recently raised the prices of their mobile prepaid and postpaid plans to increase average revenue per user. Jio has increased its plan prices by approximately 10 to 27 per cent, including those with long-term validity.

Despite these changes, Jio has reintroduced its Rs 999 plan, which was previously priced at Rs 1,199 after a tariff hike on July 3, 2024. The revised Rs 999 plan now offers additional benefits and extended validity compared to its previous version.

So, if you have a Reliance Jio number, this news is important for you. In this article, we will compare the mobile plans offered by Reliance Jio, BSNL, and Airtel at Rs 999.

Reliance Jio Rs 999 Recharge Plan:

The Rs 999 plan now offers 98 days of validity, giving users an extra 14 days. It includes 2GB of data per day, totalling 196GB over the entire period, down from the previous 3GB per day, which amounted to 252 GB. Furthermore, users will enjoy 5G speeds in areas with Jio's True 5G service. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling.

BSNL Rs 999 Recharge Plan:

The BSNL Rs 999 plan, which previously offered 200 days of validity, has now been extended to 215 days. These changes are now reflected on the telecom operator's website. The plan includes unlimited voice calling and 60 days of free personalized ringback tone (PRBT). However, there are no data or SMS benefits included with the Rs 999 plan.

Airtel Rs 999 Recharge Plan:

The Rs 999 recharge plan provides a total of 210GB of data, equating to 2.5GB per day, along with 100 SMS per day and free OTT access, all valid for 84 days. Adding further, the plan includes a complimentary 84-day subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

Airtel’s rival Rs 979 plan provides 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS daily, and unlimited voice calls, also valid for 84 days. This plan further includes unlimited 5G data and a free Amazon Prime membership for 56 days, offering additional value for subscribers.