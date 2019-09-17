Jio tops 4G chart with 21.3 mbps download speed; Vodafone in upload in August: TRAI

New Delhi: Reliance Jio was the fastest telecom network in August, registering average download speed of 21.3 megabit per second on its network, an improvement from 21.0 Mbps in July, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data.

Reliance Jio was the fastest 4G operator in 2018 with highest average download speed in all 12 months, the telecom regulator data showed. This year again, Jio has topped the list in all 8 months so far.

Performance of Bharti Airtel dipped in August to 8.2 Mbps from 8.8 Mbps in July, TRAI said.

Though Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged their businesses and now operate as Vodafone Idea, TRAI published their network performance separately.

Vodafone's average 4G download speed on Vodafone network remained flat at 7.7 Mbps in August.

Idea registered a decline in average download speed from 6.6 Mbps in July to 6.1Mbps in the month of August.

Vodafone achieved 5.5 Mbps average 4G upload speed in August, witnessing a decline from 5.8 Mbps in the month of July.

Idea and Airtel network registered marginal decline in average 4G upload speed at 5.1 Mbps and 3.1 Mbps respectively in August, while Jio witnessed improvement with 4.4Mbps average upload speed.

The average speed is computed by TRAI based on data it collects with help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.