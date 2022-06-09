New Delhi: The court attendees of the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial are auctioning their wristbands on online classifieds platforms such as eBay. The paper wristbands were provided by the authorities to people who were allowed to sit inside the court in Fairfax County, Virginia. The wristbands, which were used as a measure to control the crowd, mostly fans of the two actors, from entering the court, are selling for as much as Rs 3,88,882 ($5,000).

However, there’s nothing special about the wristbands, which are made of simply colour-coded paper. However, with the trial being a historic and controversial one, attendees are now hoping to make a quick buck by selling the memorabilia online.

Sellers are calling the wristband a piece of celebrity culture history in the description of the listing of the wristband on eBay. A seller who has put his blue colour wristband on sale has priced the memorabilia at $4,999. The seller also noted the band was provided on day 20 of the trial.

“The wristband has been cut so I could remove it from my wrist, you cannot reattach it without using glue or tape; but I figure this would be better framed,” the seller reportedly said in the listing.

The listing is yet to receive any bids, which suggests that not many are ready to pay such a huge price for a piece of paper. However, other lower priced listings are finding buyers.

For instance, another seller has already received six bids on the listing for the wristband. The highest offer made by the buyers currently stands at a mere $61 or Rs 4,744.

Last week, Depp won the high-profile defamation case between him and his ex-wife, Heard. The jury has awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in damages.