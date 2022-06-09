हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PayPal

PayPal will now let users transfer cryptocurrencies to external wallets

PayPal has said that it will now allow users to transfer cryptocurrencies including bitcoin to external wallets. 

PayPal will now let users transfer Bitcoin, Ethereum other cryptocurrencies to external wallets

New Delhi: PayPal Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it will now allow users to transfer cryptocurrencies including bitcoin to external wallets, nearly two years after the fintech giant opened up its platform to digital currencies. The feature will be available to select U.S. users starting on Tuesday and will be rolled out to all eligible U.S. customers in the coming months, the San Jose, California-based company said.

PayPal started allowing customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin, ethereum, bitcoin cash and litecoin in October 2020. But users were not allowed to move crypto holdings off its platform earlier.

Users had been requesting for the new feature since the company permitted buying and selling of crypto, PayPal said. Shares of the company were up 0.3% at $87.08.

Since last year, the crypto market has seen a surge of investor interest with large venture investors, celebrities and blue-chip companies doubling down on crypto investments. Also Read: Sensex falls over 270 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 16,300

However, the prices of such currencies have remained volatile, dimming their appeal as a hedge against inflation. Also Read: Krishna Srinivasan to head IMF's Asia and Pacific Department Director

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PayPalCryptocurrencyBitcoinEthereum
Next
Story

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 9 June: Check website, steps to redeem

Must Watch

World Oceans Day 2022: Why Is Plastic Waste A Problem? What can you do to save the oceans?