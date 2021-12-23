Joker malware is back! Delete THESE 7 apps from your phone right now

New Delhi: Joker malware, a software designed to damage and destroy apps and operating system of your smartphone, has been known to infect apps hosted by Google Play Store in the past few years. This time around, the malware has infected about 15 new Android apps, according to an alert by mobile security solutions firm Pradeo.

According to a report by Pradeo, popular apps such as Color Message which is used by 5 lakh users is among the latest apps to be infected by the Joker malware. The report pointed out that the infected app appears to be making connections to Russian servers.

The Color Message app claims to be making texting more fun with all new emojis. However, Pradeo researchers have found that the infected app also claims to be offering a similar proposition to the users.

Upon identification of the app as malware, Google has removed it from the Google Play Store. Besides the Color Message app, there are several other apps that were infected by the Joker Malware.

It’s advised that you should completely remove the apps from your smartphone to make sure that your phone remains safe. Here’s the list of apps that you need to delete right now:

1. Color Message

2. Safety AppLock

3. Convenient Scanner 2

4. Push Message-Texting&SMS,

5. Emoji Wallpaper

6. Separate Doc Scanner

7. Fingertip GameBox.

For those unversed, the Joker malware, first discovered in 2017, has recently come into the limelight after it started to pose major security risks to Android smartphone owners. Last year, it was found that the malware was infecting several apps hosted on safe platforms such as Google Play Store.

The Joker malware, however, appears to be making a return even after getting banned by Google Play Store. The malware reportedly makes small changes to its codes to bypass the security parameters. Also Read: CMS Info Systems IPO GMP: Check latest subscription status, expected listing price

Moreover, Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky’s analyst Tatyana Shishkova has also recently found that the Joker malware was infecting 14 Android apps. Also Read: Union Budget 2022: Healthcare sector urges govt increase spending on genetic research

