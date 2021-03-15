हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DigiLocker

Keep your OTPRMS Certificates safely on Digilocker, no fees required

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has announced that in order to ensure hassle free access to verified Online Teacher Pupil Registration Management System (OTPRMS) Certificates, the Ministry of Education has decided to link the certificates with DigiLocker. 

He tweeted:

The issued certificates will automatically be transferred to DigiLocker and the same may be traced at the website of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) at https://ncte.gov.in/website/DigiLocker.aspx and DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in/

The DigiLocker App may be downloaded from for Android phone and for iPhone.

The Minister also informed that the registration fee of Rs. 200/-, payable for obtaining OTPRMS Certificates, issued by NCTE has been waived off. This will enable all stakeholders across India to be digitally empowered facilitating ease of doing busines.

Digilocker platform has the following benefits:

Citizens can access their digital documents anytime, anywhere and share it online. 

This is convenient and time saving.
It reduces the administrative overhead of Government departments by minimizing the use of paper.

Digital Locker makes it easier to validate the authenticity of documents as they are issued directly by the registered issuers.

Self-uploaded documents can be digitally signed using the eSign facility (which is similar to the process of self-attestation).

