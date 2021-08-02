Koo removes more than 2,300 accounts, takes action against over 66,300

Homegrown Koo App has revealed that it has taken strict action against Koo posts which is in line with the compliance and guidelines laid down by the Central Government. Therefore, it has removed over 2,300 Koos and taken the strictest action against more than 66,300 posts.

“In accordance with Rule 4(d) of the of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 of the Government of India, Koo has published a social media Compliance Report for July 2021, in the manner required by the Rules,” Koo said in a statement.

Koo published this report in the second month as it plans to bring more clarity in the process of enabling compliance requirements on social media, Koo said in a statement.

In July 2021, Koo revealed that the community had reported 3,431, out of which 498 were removed and rest of the 2,933 accounts faced action.

Besides that, Koo took proactive steps to moderate 65,280 Koos, of which 1,887 were removed while other action was taken against the rest of 63,393.

‘Other action’ includes overlay, blur, ignore, warn, etc., related to Koos or posts that do not comply with the Government of India guidelines.

