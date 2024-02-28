trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2725978
Krutrim's AI Mistakes Go Viral, Answers '2011 ODI World Cup Was Won By Australia, Not India'

The series of errors made by Krutrim AI has caused a great deal of laughter on social networking platform X, where screenshots of the chatbot's replies have gone viral.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 08:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Krutrim's AI Mistakes Go Viral, Answers '2011 ODI World Cup Was Won By Australia, Not India' Image Credit: Twitter/Zee

New Delhi: Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola, introduced Krutrim, an AI chatbot, but it has been giving consumers incorrect answers to their questions. Screenshots that have been making the rounds on social media show the chatbot making a number of mistakes, like saying that the West Indies won the 1983 Cricket World Cup, identifying October 15, 2021 as the current date, and saying that Hillary Clinton won the US Presidential Elections in 2014.

The series of errors made by Krutrim AI has caused a great deal of laughter on social networking platform X, where screenshots of the chatbot's replies have gone viral. (Also Read: Viral Video: Did You Know Elon Musk Used To Sleep In Tesla Factory Floor Under His Desk? WATCH)

The response sent to a user who inquired for the 1983 Cricket World Cup winner was, "The West Indies team won the Cricket World Cup in 1983." However, the 1983 World Cup was won by India. (Also Read: Dating App Bumble To Layoff 30% Of Workforce)
 

X user Zee posted screenshots and the caption, "Krutrim AI. Where facts can eat shit"

In response to a leading inquiry regarding China's World Cup victory from another user, the chatbot stated, "China won the 1983 Cricket World Cup by defeating Australia."

