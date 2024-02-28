New Delhi: Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola, introduced Krutrim, an AI chatbot, but it has been giving consumers incorrect answers to their questions. Screenshots that have been making the rounds on social media show the chatbot making a number of mistakes, like saying that the West Indies won the 1983 Cricket World Cup, identifying October 15, 2021 as the current date, and saying that Hillary Clinton won the US Presidential Elections in 2014.



The series of errors made by Krutrim AI has caused a great deal of laughter on social networking platform X, where screenshots of the chatbot's replies have gone viral.

The response sent to a user who inquired for the 1983 Cricket World Cup winner was, "The West Indies team won the Cricket World Cup in 1983." However, the 1983 World Cup was won by India.



X user Zee posted screenshots and the caption, "Krutrim AI. Where facts can eat shit"



In response to a leading inquiry regarding China's World Cup victory from another user, the chatbot stated, "China won the 1983 Cricket World Cup by defeating Australia."