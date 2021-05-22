KYC Verification: Delhi Police warns users against THESE fake messages: Here’s how to avoid the trap

Cybercrimes have increased enormously over the years and recent cases of data breaches in India only reflect the lackadaisical attitude of companies towards securing their data.

Now the cybercrime cell of Delhi Police has issued a warning to its citizens about a potential scam in which scamsters are duping innocent users by asking them for verification of numbers related to Know Your Customer (KYC) issues.

Delhi Police’s cyber-crime cell took to Twitter to reveal that these fraudsters are using fake messages to manipulate users. They are claiming that if a user doesn’t do what they say, then their SIM cards will be blocked. Basically, they are asking people to give a call on the phone numbers mentioned in the message.

The cybercrime cell shared a few messages that these fraudsters are using to con people. “Dear Customer Your AIRTEL SIM eKYC Has Been Expired Today Please Call Customer Care Number 7477363804 Immediately Your Airtel SIM will be Deactivate within 24 hours Thank You for choosing Airtel,” one of the messages read. These scamsters are further asking users to call on these numbers- 7815059531 and 7604015471.

In order to save users from falling into this trap, Delhi Police’s cyber-crime cell has shared some measures to help users avoid such scams. It is further asking users to never call on such false numbers or never share any kind of OTP or download an app as per their instructions. Also, it is advisable to never make any of the payments asked for.

Notably, this development came right after Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal warned users against the surge in cyber frauds in India. “Please note that Airtel does not sell VIP numbers on the phone and will never ask you to download any third-party apps. In both instances, please immediately call 121 to confirm,” the Airtel CEO said.

