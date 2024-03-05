Lava Blaze Curve 5G With Curved Display Launched In India At Rs 17,999; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Lava Launched its latest mid-range Lava Blaze Curve 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone comes in two colour options: Iron Glass and Viridian Glass. The company also claims that the smartphone is guaranteed to receive 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

The first sale of the Lava Blaze Curve 5G smartphone is set to take place on March 11 at 12 pm noon. Users can buy the smartphone via Amazon India, Lava’s online store and retail outlets.

Lava's latest Blaze Curve 5G smartphone starts at Rs 17,999 in India. The handset is likely to shake up the sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone segment in India. For the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the Blaze Curve 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 17,999. The handset is available at Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Specifications:

The device features a stunning 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, featuring a captivating 3D curved design and an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals. The smartphone is fueled by the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, ensuring seamless performance. It runs on the latest Android 13 platform straight out of the box.

In the camera department, the smartphone offers a remarkable 64MP primary camera for capturing detailed shots, while the 32MP front camera is perfect for stunning selfies. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging capability for quick top-ups. (Also Read: Apple Launches Refreshed MacBook Air Models With M3 Chipset In India; Check Price, Features)

The smartphone features a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 back panel and an in-display fingerprint sensor, ensuring convenient access. Adding further, the device delivers immersive audio experiences with Dolby Atmos speakers, making it ideal for multimedia consumption.