Apple Launches Refreshed MacBook Air Models With M3 Chipset In India; Check Price, Features

New Delhi: Apple has launched its two refreshed 13-inch and 15-inch models of MacBook Air in India and globally. The Cupertino tech giant is claiming up to 18 hours of battery life with the upgraded laptops. With the launch of these laptops, Apple has slashed the prices of its M2 MacBook Air and discontinued the M1 model after 3.5 years of availability in the market.

Both the laptops are equipped with Apple's 3nm M3 chipset and come in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey colour options. The company also claims that the new chipset makes the M3 models 60 per cent faster than the M1 laptops and 13 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.

Apple has announced new 13" and 15" MacBook Air models with the M3 chip!



The new models start at $1,099 and $1,299 respectively. You can order today and will be available on Friday, March 8 pic.twitter.com/r7gRQJsiQ1 — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) March 4, 2024

The new MacBook Air laptops are available for pre-order in 28 countries, including India. They will go on sale on March 8 via the Apple Store and Apple Authorized Resellers. The company is also offering a 10,000 discount available for education store customers. Further, an HDFC card discount of up to Rs. 8,000 is available at Apple Stores. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G With 6,000mAh Battery And Sensors Launched In India; Check Price, Specs)

Apple MacBook Air With 13-Inch Price

For the vanilla 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, the new 13-inch Apple MacBook Air is priced at Rs. 1,14,900. The 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variant are available for buyers at Rs. 1,34,900, and the 16GB RAM with 512GB inbuilt storage can be purchased for Rs. 1,54,900.

MacBook Air M3 has 8GB RAM in a $1k laptop??? What is this, 2012?

Go buy a Dell XPS, Dell doesnt even give you an 8GB option. pic.twitter.com/SENUBaRp52 — I Hate Apple (@iHateApplee) March 4, 2024

Apple MacBook Air With 15-Inch Price

For the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, the new 15-inch Apple MacBook Air is priced at Rs. 1,34,900. The 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variant are available for buyers at Rs. 1,54,900, and the 16GB RAM with 512GB inbuilt storage can be purchased for Rs. 1,74,900.

MacBook Air Specifications:

The MacBook Air features a stunning Liquid Retina display, available in either 13.6- or 15.3-inch sizes, offering up to 500 nits of brightness for vivid visuals. Its upgraded Wi-Fi 6E capability ensures download speeds twice as fast as its predecessors. Adding further, it features convenient MagSafe charging and two Thunderbolt ports, alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack for versatile connectivity.

Inside, it houses a 16-core Neural Engine, alongside CPU and GPU accelerators, enhancing on-device machine learning capabilities. This makes the MacBook Air the leading choice for AI tasks among consumer laptops. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Gets Price Cut On Amazon; Check New Price)

With its advanced AI integration, users can enjoy a range of powerful functionalities, including enhanced camera features, real-time speech-to-text conversion, translation services, predictive text input, visual comprehension, accessibility options, and much more.