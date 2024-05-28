Lava Yuva 5G Launch Date Confirmed In India, Teased To Get AI-Backed Dual Camera Setup; Check Expected Specs And Price

New Delhi: Home-grown smartphone manufacturer Lava is set to introduce the Lava Yuva 5G smartphone in India. It is expected that Lava Yuva will be the first 5G smartphone in the Lava Yuva series. Notably, there is a dedicated microsite which is live on Amazon for the smartphone.

The anticipated smartphone is expected to be offered in two colour options: dark blue and dark green.

The company confirmed the launch date via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The Lava Yuva 5G is set to take place on May 30 at 12:00 PM. The Lava has confirmed that the smartphone is set to go on sale via Amazon.

Lava Yuva 5G Price (Expected)

The Lava is likely to launch the handset in an affordable price range. The Lava Yuva 5G Price is rumoured to be priced under 15,000 similar to the other devices by the company.

Lava Yuva 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Lava Yuva 5G smartphone is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset, likely either the Dimensity 6300 SoC or Dimensity 6080 SoC. The upcoming smartphone is expected to run on Android 14 operating software.

The smartphone could be loaded with a 5,000mAh battery. As per a teaser video posted by the company on X, the smartphone may come with a hole punch display design and a flat frame with rounded corners.

In the camera department, the Lava Yuva 5G smartphone could be packed with an AI-backed dual camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. For selfies and video chats, the handset is expected to support a 16 MP front camera.

Notably, the Lava Yuva 5G is expected to come with some AI-based features for photos and videos.