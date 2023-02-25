Leaked iPhone 15 Images Surface On Internet; Apple Replacing Lightning Bolt With USB-C Port

New Delhi: Apple iPhone lovers are desperately waiting for the upcoming flagship iPhone 15 lineup in 2023, which is expecting to sport USB-C port, instead of its trademark lightning bolt charging port. Now, some leaked images have surfaced on the internet, giving the glimpses of upcoming iPhone 15 with USB-C port. Tech website MacRumours shared the exclusive images of incipient iPhone 15 base model, showing off the USB-C port at the bottom of the iPhone.

The images were also shared on Twitter by a Twitter handle Unknownz21 and said to have an early base model iPhone 15. Nothing major changes will happen in respect to design of the iPhone which is looked-alike iPhone 14. However, the company replaced the lightning bolt port with USB-C.

(More info exclusively via @MacRumors, for now ) pic.twitter.com/LKPzJ8YwfE — Unknownz21 (@URedditor) February 22, 2023

Last year, in a historic judgment, European Union ordered all tech companies to bring USB-C port in their devices by 2024 in order to give a relief to customers to manage different type of chargers for different devices. However, EU has given relaxation for companies for laptops to comply with the rules by 2026.

The Brazil Court put a massive fine on Apple for selling the iPhones in the country without the charger. In which response, Apple termed it a move toward protection of environment and reduce the pollution in comply with policies.

Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Models in Different Colours

According to the 9to5Mac, it is possible that iPhone 15 lineup will come in dark red, Silver, Gold, and White. Apple's dark red color would presumably be offered for the titanium finish rumored for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max.