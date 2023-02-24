Paytm UPI Lite: Check Step-By-Step Guide To Enable THIS New Wallet Here On Your Device

New Delhi: Indian Fin-tech Paytm has finally integrated UPI Lite in its platform that will allow users to send small amount payment up to Rs 200 via UPI on the platform without the need of UPI pin. Last year, UPI lite was launched by NPCI, the regulatory organisation of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India, which has become available on Bhim UPI.

UPI Lite is a secure on-device UPI wallet on your Paytm app, which is linked to your bank account, and the balance can be transferred from the linked bank account to UPI Lite. You can withdraw your money anytime, without any charges.

UPI Lite is a kind of wallet in which users can keep a particular amount that can be used for small payments up to Rs 200. UPI Lite keeps your bank account statement clean. Payments made using UPI lite can be viewed on the Paytm app. It works wherever UPI works. You can scan any QR code and make a payment. You can also transfer money to any phone number or UPI ID or Bank account.

Very proud of launching with @UPI_NPCI our latest in commitment to payments that are scalable and never fail.

Upgrade your UPI experience by switching to @Paytm App !

Here payments never fail, tx are super fast and you don’t see clutter in your bank statement! All this pic.twitter.com/c1tr7J4V3A — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) February 24, 2023

Payment has become first platform to bring UPI Lite for the customers. It would make easier for them to send small payments without UPI pin to others.

How to start UPI Lite on Paytm: