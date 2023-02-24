topStoriesenglish2576779
UPI LITE

Paytm UPI Lite: Check Step-By-Step Guide To Enable THIS New Wallet Here On Your Device

Payment has become first private platform to bring UPI Lite for the customers. It would make easier for them to send small payments up to Rs 200 to others without UPI pin.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
  • Paytm launches UPI lite on its platform allowing customers to send small amount payments up to Rs 200 without a pin.
  • UPI lite is a secure on-device UPI wallet on you Paytm app, which is linked to your bank account.
  • You can set up Paytm UPI lite on your device to pay small payments without a pin to clear bank statement from cluttering.

Paytm UPI Lite: Check Step-By-Step Guide To Enable THIS New Wallet Here On Your Device

New Delhi: Indian Fin-tech Paytm has finally integrated UPI Lite in its platform that will allow users to send small amount payment up to Rs 200 via UPI on the platform without the need of UPI pin. Last year, UPI lite was launched by NPCI, the regulatory organisation of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India, which has become available on Bhim UPI.

UPI Lite is a secure on-device UPI wallet on your Paytm app, which is linked to your bank account, and the balance can be transferred from the linked bank account to UPI Lite. You can withdraw your money anytime, without any charges.

UPI Lite is a kind of wallet in which users can keep a particular amount that can be used for small payments up to Rs 200. UPI Lite keeps your bank account statement clean. Payments made using UPI lite can be viewed on the Paytm app. It works wherever UPI works. You can scan any QR code and make a payment. You can also transfer money to any phone number or UPI ID or Bank account.

Payment has become first platform to bring UPI Lite for the customers. It would make easier for them to send small payments without UPI pin to others.

How to start UPI Lite on Paytm:

  • Open your Paytm app and log-in with your ID.
  • Now, tap on UPI Lite ‘Activate now’ thumbnail.
  • You will ask to choose the bank account to add money to your UPI lite balance.
  • Now, Add money to UPI Lite from your chosen bank account.
  • After selecting the amount you are sending to the Paytm UPI lite, you will be asked to type UPI Pin.
  • Once done, the money will be added into the balance.
  • Now, whenever you pay by scanning QR code or typing mobile number and if the amount is Rs 200 less, it will allow to pay through UPI Lite.  

