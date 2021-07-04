Leaked! Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 on THIS date

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable display smartphones soon. Now a new leak has revealed the launch date of these smartphones.

As per the report by tipster FrontTron, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 via a Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on August 11. The tipster further revealed that the event will take place at 10AM EST or 7:30 PM IST.

Besides sharing the launch date, the tipster said that the company will launch Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 on August 11.

Earlier, another report claimed that Samsung will launch Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 on August 3 and the foldable smartphones on August 11.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is expected to come with an under-display camera for the inside, folding screen, however, the new revelations showed that gives a different picture as a hole-punch selfie snapper seems to be in a very similar location to where it is on the Z Fold2.

The Fold3 is expected to have S Pen support and the triple rear camera array is way more subdued against the likes of the Galaxy S21 Ultra or S21/S21+.

