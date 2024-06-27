Lenovo Launches Its First Legion Go Handheld Gaming Console In India; Check Specs And Price

New Delhi: Chinese electronic brand Lenovo has launched its maiden handheld gaming console, the Legion Go, in the Indian market. It is the company's first foray into the handheld gaming category in the country. The gaming console to compete with the likes of ASUS ROG Ally series and MSI Claw. The device also comes with one-year accidental damage protection.

The Lenovo Legion Go is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with an integrated AMD RDNA graphic processing unit (GPU) based on the Windows 11 platform. This processor also powers all its gaming needs. Moreover, Lenovo is also offering a screen protector for the Legion Go for no additional cost.

Lenovo Legion Go Price And Availability:

The starting price of the gaming console is Rs 89,990. Consumers can purchase the Legion Go gaming console via Flipkart, select Lenovo exclusive stores, and Lenovo’s website from July 1, 2024.

Lenovo Legion Go Specifications:

The gaming console sports an 8.8-inch 10-point touchscreen QHD display that refreshes at 144Hz, has 97 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage, and a peak brightness level of 500nits. The device comes with Windows 11 out of the box. It is loaded with a 49.2Wh battery, paired with a 65W adapter for charging.

Also, the device is equipped with Super Rapid Charge technology, which claims to recharge the battery life to 70 per cent in only 30 minutes. Notably, the gaming console uses the Legion Coldfront technology to keep the device cool and quiet. The gaming comes bundled with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free.