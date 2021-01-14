हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lenovo

Lenovo unveils 4 Legion gaming laptops at CES 2021: Price and availability

The new models -- Lenovo Legion 7, Lenovo Legion Slim 7, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro and Lenovo Legion 5 -- would be available from February 2021.

Lenovo unveils 4 Legion gaming laptops at CES 2021: Price and availability

New Delhi: Lenovo on Wednesday unveiled four new gaming laptops from its Legion gaming product line that utilises Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) next-generation mobile Ryzen processors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.

The new models -- Lenovo Legion 7, Lenovo Legion Slim 7, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro and Lenovo Legion 5 -- would be available from February 2021. Lenovo Legion's new 2021 laptops are among the first to feature the next-gen AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series mobile processors, said the company.

The Laptops will be available from February 2021.

 

Lenovo Legion 7

16-inch IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio.
Latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900H mobile processors.
Up to next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX Series Laptop GPUs (coming soon) for maximum framerates.
Optional Wi-Fi 6 Killer™ AX1650 module for better connectivity while gaming.
Coldfront 3.0 on the Lenovo Legion 7 features first-class Vapor Chamber technology that’s up to 63 percent larger gen-to-gen and liquid metal thermal compounds.
Built-in HD webcam (720p) with E-Shutter.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7
 

Latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900H Mobile Processors.
Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with Max-Q Design GPUs.
White keyboard backlight or optional Corsair iCUE RGB
The added security of fingerprint reader in power button
Top-placed camera (720p) with sliding Privacy Shutter
Optional Wi-Fi 6 Killer AX1650 module
Coldfront 3.0 features liquid metal thermals

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

16-inch QHD display.
Latest AMD Ryzen 9 5800H Mobile Processors.
Amplified rear venting for cooler gaming sessions.
Flatter and more durable hinge with tiny 3.2mm gap.
Larger touchpad for a better range of motion.
The new 16-inch Lenovo Legion 5 Pro in Stingray White.
Four-sided narrow borders for a 90 percent screen-to-ratio with taller 16:10 aspect ratio.
New top-placed camera to delight live streamers.
Supports Dolby Vision and NVIDIA G-SYNC.

Lenovo Legion 5

Windows 10.
Choice of two screen sizes, 15-inch or 17-inchOffered in Phantom Blue with white backlighting
17.3-inch Lenovo Legion 5 delivers speed for hi-fi gaming
Up to Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display and solid 144Hz refresh rate. 
165Hz refresh rate and the 100 percent sRGB color clarity of a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display. 
15-inch laptop weighs 2.4 kg (5.3lbs) and is offered in Phantom Blue with optional 4-Zone RGB lighting effects
Or in new Stingray White15 hue with blue backlighting.

The Lenovo Legion 7 laptop will start at $1669.99 and is expected to be available starting June. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 laptop is expected to be available starting May and pricing is not available at this time. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptop will start at $999.99 and is expected to be available starting March. The Lenovo Legion 5 laptop available in 15-inch or 17-inch screen size will start at $769.99 and is expected to be available starting March.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LenovoGaming laptopsCES 2021
Next
Story

Free Fire Max: Know release date, other details and 4 simple steps to install on Android device
  • 1,05,12,093Confirmed
  • 1,51,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M1S

New twist in Bengal Election, TMC appeals to Left and Congress for help