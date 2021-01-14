Lenovo unveils 4 Legion gaming laptops at CES 2021: Price and availability

New Delhi: Lenovo on Wednesday unveiled four new gaming laptops from its Legion gaming product line that utilises Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) next-generation mobile Ryzen processors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.

The new models -- Lenovo Legion 7, Lenovo Legion Slim 7, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro and Lenovo Legion 5 -- would be available from February 2021. Lenovo Legion's new 2021 laptops are among the first to feature the next-gen AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series mobile processors, said the company.

Lenovo Legion 7

16-inch IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio.

Latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900H mobile processors.

Up to next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX Series Laptop GPUs (coming soon) for maximum framerates.

Optional Wi-Fi 6 Killer™ AX1650 module for better connectivity while gaming.

Coldfront 3.0 on the Lenovo Legion 7 features first-class Vapor Chamber technology that’s up to 63 percent larger gen-to-gen and liquid metal thermal compounds.

Built-in HD webcam (720p) with E-Shutter.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7



Latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900H Mobile Processors.

Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with Max-Q Design GPUs.

White keyboard backlight or optional Corsair iCUE RGB

The added security of fingerprint reader in power button

Top-placed camera (720p) with sliding Privacy Shutter

Optional Wi-Fi 6 Killer AX1650 module

Coldfront 3.0 features liquid metal thermals

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

16-inch QHD display.

Latest AMD Ryzen 9 5800H Mobile Processors.

Amplified rear venting for cooler gaming sessions.

Flatter and more durable hinge with tiny 3.2mm gap.

Larger touchpad for a better range of motion.

The new 16-inch Lenovo Legion 5 Pro in Stingray White.

Four-sided narrow borders for a 90 percent screen-to-ratio with taller 16:10 aspect ratio.

New top-placed camera to delight live streamers.

Supports Dolby Vision and NVIDIA G-SYNC.

Lenovo Legion 5

Windows 10.

Choice of two screen sizes, 15-inch or 17-inchOffered in Phantom Blue with white backlighting

17.3-inch Lenovo Legion 5 delivers speed for hi-fi gaming

Up to Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display and solid 144Hz refresh rate.

165Hz refresh rate and the 100 percent sRGB color clarity of a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display.

15-inch laptop weighs 2.4 kg (5.3lbs) and is offered in Phantom Blue with optional 4-Zone RGB lighting effects

Or in new Stingray White15 hue with blue backlighting.

The Lenovo Legion 7 laptop will start at $1669.99 and is expected to be available starting June. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 laptop is expected to be available starting May and pricing is not available at this time. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptop will start at $999.99 and is expected to be available starting March. The Lenovo Legion 5 laptop available in 15-inch or 17-inch screen size will start at $769.99 and is expected to be available starting March.