LG Launches New Line-up Of Gaming Monitors With 240hz Refresh Rate In India

The LG 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE gaming monitors are available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 124,000 and Rs 241,000 respectively.

Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 04:04 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: LG Electronics has launched its new line-up of premium UltraGear OLED gaming monitors -- 45GR95QE and 27GR95QE -- with 240Hz refresh rate in India.

The LG 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE gaming monitors are available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 124,000 and Rs 241,000 respectively, the company said in a statement.

The new monitors allow gamers to indulge in a smoother, more immersive gaming experience with the 240Hz Refresh Rate, providing faster frame rates and reduced motion blur.

These monitors also come with the lightning-fast 0.03ms Response Time that ensures game-changing visuals, eliminating ghosting and delivering crystal-clear images during even the most fast-paced action.

“We are thrilled to unveil the LG UltraGear OLED models 45GR95QE and 27GR95QE. With cutting-edge OLED display technology and a host of gaming-focused features, these monitors promise to redefine the gaming experience," said Hak Hyun Kim, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India.

“Gamers can expect unparalleled visuals, seamless performance, and an immersive journey into their virtual worlds. LG continues to push the boundaries of gaming excellence, and we invite gamers to join us in embracing the future of gaming brilliance,” Kim added.

For a more natural and immersive gaming experience, both the LG 27GR95QE and the 45GR95QE boast an 800R Curvature. Also, the ergonomic stands of these monitors offer a wide range of adjustments, including tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment (110mm), to make sure that the gamers can find their perfect viewing position for hours of comfortable gameplay.

“Moreover, the monitors are wall-mountable (100 x 100 VESA mount) for maximum versatility and space optimisation,” the company said.

The new monitors also come with a gaming remote control that allows for easy and quick adjustments, putting control at the gamers' fingertips.

“Additionally, features like Black Stabilizer, Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, and FPS Counter provide gamers with the essential tools for optimal performance and precision,” the company added.

