New Delhi: LG Electronics is set to introduce a new smart home assistant at the upcoming CES 2024. This advanced assistant, designed as a robot with wheels and legs, employs artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance home management.

Functioning as a mobile helper, the smart home assistant can autonomously navigate your home, engaging in conversations and displaying emotions through its leg movements.

Its intelligence extends to understanding spoken language, recognizing images, and comprehending contextual meanings, allowing it to communicate in a manner resembling human interaction.

Serving as a central hub for smart home control, the assistant can seamlessly connect and manage various smart appliances and devices. Powered by a robust system from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., it boasts facial and user recognition capabilities through its camera and sensors, ensuring home safety and monitoring environmental factors like temperature and air quality.

A notable feature is its ability to oversee pets and enhance home security. When homeowners are away, the assistant can check for open windows, turn off unused appliances, and even keep an eye on pets. Through remote monitoring, it provides updates on pet activities and alerts users to any unusual events.

In terms of energy efficiency, the assistant actively contributes by identifying and turning off unused devices. Upon the homeowner's return, it can create a welcoming atmosphere, gauge the individual's mood, and perform tasks like playing music or providing relevant information, such as weather updates or reminders.

LG envisions this smart home assistant simplifying daily life by efficiently managing household tasks. Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, expresses the company's aim to establish a prominent presence in the market for smart home devices.