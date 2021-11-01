Life of Airtel has been very challenging, says Sunil Bharti Mittal

Bharti Airtel's life has been difficult to say the least, having managed to live while fighting incessantly, according to Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises.

With one wave of telecom reforms completed and more to come, Airtel hopes that the Government of India would soon follow up with some additional sectoral legislation.

Sunil Bharti Mittal explained in an interview with Business Today that the cycles in our sector have been such that one must manoeuvre in the environment, markets, and technologies. It has taken a remarkable team effort for Bharti Airtel to be able to pull together each time in the face of adversity.

Bharti Enterprises has interests in Telecom, Space, Insurance, Real Estate, Hospitality and Food. Bharti has joint ventures with several global leaders: SingTel, SoftBank, AXA, Del Monte, the UK Government, amongst others. Bharti Airtel, the flagship company of Bharti Enterprises, is a global telecommunications company with operations in 20 countries across South Asia and Africa.

Nothing, according to Mittal, displays the Government's decisiveness more than the telecom package. The Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises stated that he is pleased with where Airtel is today: more stronger, much more focused on consumers, and with a pretty sound balance sheet.