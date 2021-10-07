LIGHT AS A FEATHER, POWERFUL AS A TORNADO – CORDLESS VACUUM CLEANER

Extremely versatile, particularly thorough and easy to store: The yellow 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner VC 4i Cordless Plus for diverse applications.

Effortless Cleaning

Thanks to its extremely low weight and cordless operation, the yellow VC 4i Cordless Plus from Kärcher can be effortlessly carried around, lifted up and operated, even over a prolonged period. With its modern 2-in-1 design and double handle, it fits comfortably in the hand at all times, whether as a handheld or handle vacuum cleaner – and is thus the perfect aid for daily cleaning tasks. The powerful bagless vortex system with HEPA filter ensures constant suction power. In Eco mode, the maximum run time of the powerful lithium-ion battery is 60 minutes, which makes the cleaning of the entire living area possible. Furthermore, the VC 4i Cordless Plus has practical accessories: With the upholstery nozzle, dust and hair can be removed from upholstered furniture and the crevice nozzle makes it easier to clean hard-to-reach surfaces. Also available on Amazon

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

Convenient operation: Light weight and perfect weight distribution for fatigue-free working.

Outstanding suction power: High-speed motor, suction power and motorised floor roller pick up all dirt.

Extremely versatile: 2-in-1 handheld and handle vacuum cleaner for hard floors, upholstered furniture, hard-to-reach areas, cars etc.

Easy storage: Storage of the device and accessories without a hole in the wall.

(Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content)