Liked someone’s WhatsApp status video?: Here’s how to download it

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp had earlier launched the Status feature after taking inspiration from Instagram’s and Facebook’s Stories. However, it didn’t become that popular as expected by the company. With this feature, WhatsApp users can share photos, videos, and GIFs on Status.

The process is quite simple as a user first needs to go to the Status section on the app, click on the camera icon there, and then he/she can either click a photo/shoot a video or upload a media file from the gallery. After uploading it, click on the send button.

Now a question that pops in our mind is, what if we like some status and then would want to download it? It is possible that you can ask to send that video on personal chat but what if you don’t want to ask, there’s an alternative on how you can download the status. When it comes to photo, there is an option of screengrab but that doesn’t work for video.

Here’s a quick trick to download a video from someone else’s status:

Step 1: Download Google Files on Android smartphone from Google Play store.

Step 2: After that click on the menu icon at the top left corner in the app

Step 3: Click on the Settings option

Step 4: Turn on the toggle for “show hidden files” option

Step 5: Head to File manager of your smartphone

Step 6: Next click on internal storage option > WhatsApp> Media > Statuses

Step 7: In the folder, you will be able to check the status that you have viewed. Click on the photo/video that you are looking for

Step 8: Long press on the status video that you wish to download and save it to your desired location.

Live TV

#mute