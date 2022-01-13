Live translated captions feature on Google Meet now live, check how to activate

New Delhi: After testing the feature, Google Meet has started rolling out live translated captions widely. Meeting participants will be able to use live translated captions if the meeting is organised by a user in beta or an eligible Google Workspace edition.

"The live translated captions beta will remain open for the next several months," the company said in a blogpost.

"Therefore, if you are participating in the beta with a Google Workspace edition not listed as `Available to` above, your experience will remain the same," it added.

Meeting participants can translate English meetings to French, German, Portuguese and Spanish.

This feature can be particularly helpful for all-hands meetings or training meetings with globally distributed teams.

Additionally, translated captions can be impactful in education settings, allowing educators to connect and interact with students, parents, and community stakeholders with diverse backgrounds. Also Read: Edtech startup Lead becomes second unicorn of 2022, secures $100 million from WestBridge, GSV, Elevar

It will be available to meetings organised by Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Google Workspace for Education Plus customers. Also Read: Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale begins Jan 17: Check top deals, card offers

Live TV

#mute