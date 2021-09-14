Live: Apple iphone 13 launch, first look and unboxing; 14 September 2021

14 September 2021, 10:21 AM
The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available with up to 1TB of storage, which would be the largest capacity ever offered for an iPhone, reports MacRumors
The iPhone 13 lineup will start with 128GB of storage, with no 64GB option for any models.
14 September 2021, 10:20 AM
The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.
14 September 2021, 10:19 AM
Apple is all set to host its special "California Streaming" launch event on Tuesday and this year one can expect the tech giant to unveil the iPhone 13 lineup and the Apple Watch Series 7, along with new iPads and Macs.