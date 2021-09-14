हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Live: Apple iphone 13 launch, first look and unboxing; 14 September 2021

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 - 10:21
Apple is all set to unleash its new iPhone models on Tuesday, September 14. Like other 2021 events, Apple confirmed that the September launch event will also take place virtually.

With its upcoming iPhone 13 series launch, it is primed to build on its recent growth momentum in India with a potential double-digit growth for the full year.

Stay tuned with us for all the Live Updates on the iPhone 13 series launch.

14 September 2021, 10:21 AM

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available with up to 1TB of storage, which would be the largest capacity ever offered for an iPhone, reports MacRumors
 

14 September 2021, 10:21 AM

The iPhone 13 lineup will start with 128GB of storage, with no 64GB option for any models.
 

14 September 2021, 10:20 AM

The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.
 

14 September 2021, 10:19 AM

Apple is all set to host its special "California Streaming" launch event on Tuesday and this year one can expect the tech giant to unveil the iPhone 13 lineup and the Apple Watch Series 7, along with new iPads and Macs.

