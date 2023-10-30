LIVE Updates | Apple 'Scary Fast' Event: New Macbook Pro, iMacs & M3 Chips Expected To Be Launched

Apple October Event 2023: Another exciting event is just around the corner for Apple lovers, and it's quite unexpected. Apple has surprised everyone by announcing an October event where they are expected to launch new Macbook Pro, iMacs, and the M3 chip. It's hoped to be the last event of the year, and it's kicking off at an unusual time, on October 31 at 5:30 PM, unlike the usual timing of the iPhone 15 launch event or WWDC 2023.

For Indian tech enthusiasts and Apple lovers, watching the live stream of this all-virtual event will require a cup of coffee, as it begins at 5:30 PM IST on October 31, tomorrow. You can tune in to the live stream on Apple's official website or their YouTube channel.

