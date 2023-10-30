LIVE Updates | Apple 'Scary Fast' Event: New Macbook Pro, iMacs & M3 Chips Expected To Be Launched
Apple 'Scary Fast' Event Live Updates: Apple is hosting this year's last event on October 31 at 5:30 pm IST to launch expectedly Macbook Pro, iMacs, and new chips. Scroll down to get all latest updates.
Trending Photos
Apple October Event 2023: Another exciting event is just around the corner for Apple lovers, and it's quite unexpected. Apple has surprised everyone by announcing an October event where they are expected to launch new Macbook Pro, iMacs, and the M3 chip. It's hoped to be the last event of the year, and it's kicking off at an unusual time, on October 31 at 5:30 PM, unlike the usual timing of the iPhone 15 launch event or WWDC 2023.
For Indian tech enthusiasts and Apple lovers, watching the live stream of this all-virtual event will require a cup of coffee, as it begins at 5:30 PM IST on October 31, tomorrow. You can tune in to the live stream on Apple's official website or their YouTube channel.
If you don't want to sit through long video streaming, no worries. We've got you covered as we'll be providing A-to-Z live updates on all the latest developments from the event through this live blog. Come here from time to time to read about each development in a language that's not only clear but free from any technical jargon.
Stay Tune with us for all latest updates
Apple September Event: Highlights
Apple launched iPhone 15 models, Apple watch series 9 and Apple watch ultra 2 in the last event held on September 12, 2023.
Apple Scary Fast Event: What To Expect
Apple is expected to update the 14-inch and 16-inch Macbook Pro models with its next-generation M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.
iMac with next-generation chip: As Apple hasn't refreshed its 24-inch iMac for so long, it is expected to present new generation M3 chip powered iMac for users.
Apple Event 2023: The Show Is Around The Corner
Apple's unexpected event, which has been announced a few days back, is going to start in a few hours. Some big screen devices and new chips are expected to be announced in the event after the successful launch of iPhone 15 over a month back.