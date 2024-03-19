NewsTechnology
META

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meta To Activate Elections Operations Centre, Fix AI-Generated Content

Meta mentioned that it is continuing to expand its network of third-party fact-checkers in India and investing in consumer awareness initiatives to help people spot misinformation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 03:57 PM IST|Source: IANS
Trending Photos

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meta To Activate Elections Operations Centre, Fix AI-Generated Content Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Meta announced on Tuesday that it will activate an India-specific Elections Operations Centre, bringing together experts to identify potential threats and implement specific mitigations across its apps (Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram), while aiming to curb AI-generated fake or manipulated content.

As the world's largest democracy prepares for the 18th general elections, Meta stated that it will continue its efforts to limit misinformation, remove voter interference, and enhance transparency and accountability on its platforms to support free and fair elections.

“We are dedicated to the responsible use of new technologies like GenAI and collaborating with industry stakeholders on technical standards for AI detection, as well as combating the spread of deceptive AI content in elections through the Tech Accord,” said the company. (Also Read: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With 5,000mAh Battery And Air Gestures Launched in India; Check Specs, Price, Bank Offers)

It now has 11 fact-check partners across the country covering 15 languages.

There are 15,000 content reviewers who review content across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads in more than 70 languages — including 20 Indian languages. “We are closely engaged with the Election Commission of India via the Voluntary Code of Ethics that we joined in 2019, which gives the Commission a high-priority channel to flag unlawful content to us,” said Meta. (Also Read: NVIDIA Unveils Blackwell B200 AI Superchip As Successor To Hopper Chip)

Starting this year, the company also requires advertisers globally to disclose when they use AI or digital methods to create or alter a political or social issue ad in certain cases.

WhatsApp will continue to limit people's ability to forward messages ahead of elections. 

