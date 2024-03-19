Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With 5,000mAh Battery And Air Gestures Launched in India; Check Specs, Price, Bank Offers

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, in India. The smartphone comes as a successor to the Narzo 60 Pro 5G, launched in July 2023. It is available in mesmerising Glass Green and sophisticated Glass Gold colour options.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone is powered by the MediaTek 7050 chipset and features a 6.67-inch display with a brightness of 2000 nits. It offers storage options of 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone packs a 50MP primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery paired with a 67W fast charger. It also features support for Air Gestures functionality, including over 10 distinct gestures, and a Rainwater Smart Touch. The smartphone is loaded with the segment's largest 3D VC cooling system for peak performance, even during intense gaming