Looking for charging solution for your devices? Here's five top 20,000mAh Power Banks in Indian market

We are surrounded by gadgets around us. Work from home has increased screen time for many of us. Charging your devices becomes a priority now. We at Zee News went through the choices available in the Indian Market. We have shortlisted the 5 best power banks in the 20,000 mAh category. All of these power banks come from the branded companies and gets top of line internals. Let's take a look at these power banks:

1. Mi 3i Power Bank

The all-new Mi power bank 3i 20000mAh is a portable powerhouse that comes with 18W fast charging that ensures that your devices charge quickly and you can be on the move. The Power bank features triple port output and dual-port input (Micro-USB/Type-C) with two-way fast charging without compromising on the size and quality. Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh supports power delivery and offers advanced 12 layers of chip protection. It also comes with smart power management which allows you to safely charge low power devices such as Bluetooth headsets, Fitness bands, etc. All you need to do is simply double press the power button to enter a 2-hour low power charging mode.

Mi 3i Power Bank is priced at Rs. 1,499.

2. Redmi Power Bank

Redmi Power Bank comes with high-density advanced 20,000 mAh Li-polymer batteries that make it more durable and optimizes charging efficiency. The Power Bank comes with 18W Fast Charging. It supports 5.1V/2.4A, 9V/ 2A MAX and 12V/1.5A MAX charging outputs that ensures efficient and quick charging for your devices. Redmi Power Bank intelligently adjusts power output up to 18W to deliver fast and efficient charging for each connected device. This power bank is crafted using high-quality material and comes in classic black and white colour. The anti-slip edge texture offers a great hand feel and prevents pesky falls and drops. Redmi Power Bank comes with an advanced level of chipset protection that ensures protection against short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage, over-charge & discharge, etc.. The Power Bank gets a two-way Quick Charge. The feature ensures faster charging for Power Bank and connected devices; Charging time: approx 6.7 hours (18W charger, standard USB cable), approx 10 hours ( 10W charger, standard USB cable).

Redmi Power Bank is priced at Rs. 1,399

3. URBN 20000 mAh Power Bank

The Urbn 20,000 mAh Power Bank features a compact body along with a smooth touch finish gives the Power Bank its premium look, weighs only 354 grams. The Power bank comes with a speed of up to 22.5W for all Quick charge and Power Deliver compatible devices. The Urbn power bank comes with 12-level protection to ensure safe and super-fast charging. Urbn Power Bank intelligently adjusts the power output to safely charge each connected devices. The Power Bank gets a smooth touch finish which makes it easy to carry around. The sharp LED lights on the body tell you the power status of your power bank so that you can plan your usage and next charge. The first LED light will turn green to indicate when the power bank is in 22.5W super-fast mode. The Power Bank comes with a one-year replacement warranty from the company.

Urbn 20,000 mAh Power Bank is priced at Rs. 1,549.

4. Ambrane Powerbank

Ambrane Power Bank comes with 20,000 mAh battery capacity and dual ports for input and output, it's a power bank with no hassle and only great performance and experience. The power bank has dual output available to charge your devices. Any device that supports USB output is rechargeable from the power bank. When two devices are being charged simultaneously, it intelligently adjusts power output to match the device's requirement and gives an efficient charging speed. The dual input ports allow you to recharge the power bank with either micro USB or Type-C cable, hence you don’t have to carry extra cables. Once fully charged it is powerful enough to recharge a device with a 3,000 mAh battery for up to 5 times. The power bank weighs 405 grams.

The Ambrane Power Bank is priced at Rs. 1,099.

5. Pebble Ace+ Max Power Bank

A 20,000 mAh big Li-ion Battery of Pebble Ace+ Max provides enough power to keep your electronic devices powered up for the entire day. Pebble Ace+ Max comes with high performance In-Built 3-in-1 cables (Micro, Type – C, Lightning cables); so you don't need additional wires for charging. The advanced 10-Way Circuit protection technology in Pebble Ace+ Max Keeps the power bank safe against any short-circuit & voltage fluctuations and increases durability for heavy daily use. Pebble Ace+ Max has advanced Fast Charging - Recharging Capacity that makes sure your power bank gets charged fast and charges your electronic devices faster. The Pebble Ace + Max Power Bank gets 6 months replacement guarantee from the company.

Pebble Ace + Max Power Bank is priced at Rs. 1,399.