Looking to connect with smartphones without Bluetooth, internet connection? Here’s what Google offers for you

Technology giant Google has finally unveiled an app called “WifiNanScan App” which will help you connect with nearby smartphones without any connectivity and it is meant for developers so they can experiment with WiFi Aware.

WiFi Aware is Neighbor Awareness Networking (NAN) that allows smartphones running Android 8 and later versions to “discover and connect directly to each other without any other type of connectivity between them.”

According to Google, this Wi-Fi Aware supports “higher throughput rates across longer distances than Bluetooth connections.”

For example, with the help of this app, one can get a restaurant menu and make a reservation without a proper internet connection, even when the restaurant is closed.

“With this app, it is possible to obtain a distance measurement with a precision of about 1 meter with phones up to 15 meters apart. Developers, OEMs and researchers can use this tool to validate distance/range measurements enabling the development of peer-to-peer ranging and data transfer, find my phone and context-aware applications based on the WiFi Aware/NAN API,” stated the listing.