Looking to share Wi-Fi password? Here’s how to share it as a QR code from your Samsung smartphone

This can be quite a task if it's a long and complicated network. However, if you have a Samsung device, it can be an easy task. With the help of a QR (Quick Response) code, users can easily scan and automatically connect to the network.

Looking to share Wi-Fi password? Here's how to share it as a QR code from your Samsung smartphone
Photo Credit: CNET

Are you looking to share passwords with anyone? This can be quite a task if it’s a long and complicated network. However, if you have a Samsung device, it can be an easy task. With the help of a QR (Quick Response) code, users can easily scan and automatically connect to the network.

Here’s how to share your Wi-Fi password using a Samsung Galaxy smartphone with Android 9 Pie and above:

Step 1: Open the Settings app and tap on the Connections app.

Step 2: Then click on Wi-Fi which needs to be protected by WPA, WPA-PSK, or WEP.

Step 3: Then connect to the Wi-Fi network you want to share on your own device. Lastly, tap on the gear icon to the right of the connected network.

Step 4:You will see the bottom of the screen where you will get an icon titled “QR code”, tap it and then the screen will automatically turn brighter and display a QR code which can help your friend to access it.

