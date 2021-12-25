Lost WhatsApp Payments UPI PIN? See how to change it

New Delhi: WhatsApp is one of the most popular platforms for talking, messaging, and exchanging images, audio, video, and other media. However, it is now also used to send money. Yes, WhatsApp users can utilise the WhatsApp Payments tool to send money to others. If you wish to use this function, you'll need a UPI account to enable bank-to-bank money transfers using WhatsApp Payments. UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is a national payment system established by the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India), which is supported by the majority of India's major banks.

Your bank account information is identified by WhatsApp using the phone number linked with your account. You should also be aware that your UPI PIN is a four- or six-digit number that you must input before making any payment. Your personal UPI PIN protects every payment you make and should not be shared with anyone else. You will not be required to create a new UPI PIN in WhatsApp if you already have one for your bank account.

If you don't remember your UPI PIN, you can modify it or create a new one. You can do so by following the steps outlined below:

For Android Users:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and select More options from the menu.

Step 2: Select the bank account from the Payments menu.

Step 3: Change your UPI PIN or reset your UPI PIN by tapping Change UPI PIN or Forgot UPI PIN.

Step 4: If you choose Forgot UPI PIN, hit CONTINUE, then enter the debit card number's last six digits and the expiration date. It's worth noting that some banks may require you to submit the CVV number here.

Step 5: Enter the existing UPI PIN, a new UPI PIN, and confirm the new UPI PIN if you selected Change UPI PIN.

For iPhone Users

Step 1: Tap Payments after opening WhatsApp Settings.

Step 2: Change UPI PIN or Forgot UPI PIN by tapping the bank account.

Enter the last six digits of your debit card number and the expiration date if you chose Forgot UPI PIN. Enter the existing UPI PIN, a new UPI PIN, and confirm the new UPI PIN if you chose Change UPI PIN.

