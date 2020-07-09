MacBook Pro with mini-LED display to enter production in 2021

San Francisco: Apple suppliers are reportedly getting ready to manufacture the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops with mini-LED displays starting from 2021.

According to the Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, Apple will also release a 12.9-inch iPad Pro model with the mini-LED display in the first quarter of 2021 with a 5nm-based A14X chip.

Along with the iPhone 12 models, the next iPad Pros are also expected to feature 5G connectivity.

Apple's decision to opt for a mini-LED display makes sense since MacBooks are best for video editing and content creation. The display technology offers a higher contrast ratio and brightness.

It is also expected to get a significant boost in applications as Apple is proceeding with R&D of devices adopting mini-LED backlighting.

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also mentioned that the company was developing six products with Mini-LED displays for release by the end of 2021 -- 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, 7.9-inch iPad mini, 27-inch iMac Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.