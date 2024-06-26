Made By Google Event 2024 Date Officially Announced; From Pixel 9 Series To Android 15-All You Need To Know

Made By Google Event 2024: Google has confirmed the date of the 'Made By Google Event' with speculation to unveil the upcoming Pixel 9 series. The event is scheduled to take place on August 13 at the company’s headquarters with a keynote in Mountain View, California. The event will begin at 10 AM PT and 10:30 PM IST.

Notably, the company also hosted a dedicated microsite on Google Store. This has surprised all the tech fans, as the event date is much earlier than Google's traditional schedule.". The Made By Google Event is expected to have several major advancements from Google, particularly in the realm of AI. Earlier, Apple, during its WWDC event held earlier this month, also had a couple of AI (Artificial Intelligence) announcements in store.

We're on

Get ready for magic. Coming soon



Learn more at: https://t.co/72BVe5FKyB pic.twitter.com/GuWcIJ63uz — Google India (@GoogleIndia) June 26, 2024

Made By Google Event: What To Expect?

Adding further, Google might be aiming to capture consumer attention with its upcoming Pixel devices and Gemini AI features ahead of Apple's new iPhones and the stable iOS 18 release with Apple Intelligence. Therefore, we may see the launch of new Pixel hardware (such as the Pixel 9 series), the stable version of Android 15, and updates to Gemini AI at this event.

Notably, the Pixel 9 series may include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and the highly anticipated Pixel 9 Pro XL. Apart from this, users could see the launch of the Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes and the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Moreover, tech enthusiasts can also anticipate updates to Android. Google is expected to unveil enhancements that refine the Android experience, including new security features, performance improvements, and innovative functionalities that leverage AI.