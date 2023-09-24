Made On YouTube: Video-Streaming Platform Introduces New Features For Shorts With AI Tools To Help Creators

New Delhi: YouTube Shorts which was introduced in 2020 is a great success for the video-streaming platform. In the mere 3 years from the launch, YouTube Shorts has achieved huge viewership with over 70 billion daily views and more than 2 billion monthly signed-in users. It is a easy and quick way to show creativity and expression.

YouTube, in its constant quest to foster creativity, is now unveiling new tools that make it easier than ever for creators to express their ideas and bring them to life within the Shorts format.

Dream Screen: Unleash Your Imagination

One of the most intriguing additions to YouTube Shorts is "Dream Screen," an experimental feature set to launch later this year. Dream Screen leverages the power of artificial intelligence to generate video or image backgrounds based on a simple idea or prompt. Have you ever dreamed of filming in outer space, exploring an enchanted forest, or imagined your pug driving you to school? Dream Screen makes it possible. Creators can conjure up fantastical settings limited only by the bounds of their imagination. Initially, Dream Screen will be rolled out to select creators before becoming more widely available in the coming year.

Effortless Video Editing with YouTube Create

Video production can be a daunting task, discouraging many first-time creators from taking the plunge. To simplify the process and encourage everyone to share their stories on YouTube, the platform is launching the YouTube Create mobile app, currently in beta on Android in select markets. This user-friendly app offers a suite of video editing tools, including precise editing and trimming, automatic captioning, voiceover capabilities, and access to a library of filters, effects, transitions, and royalty-free music with beat matching technology. YouTube Create empowers creators to produce high-quality content directly from their mobile phones, eliminating the need for complex editing software.

YouTube AI Insights: Inspiring Creativity

Beyond facilitating content creation, YouTube recognizes the importance of AI-powered insights in aiding creators to generate fresh ideas and reach wider audiences. Next year, YouTube Studio will introduce generative AI to spark video concepts and draft outlines, personalized for each channel based on audience preferences. Early tests with creators have shown that over 70 percent found these AI-powered tools invaluable in idea development and testing.

Assistive Search in Creator Music will simplify the process of finding the perfect soundtrack for your video. By typing a content description, AI will suggest suitable music at an appropriate price point.

Automatic Dubbing with Aloud will allow creators to expand their global reach by dubbing content into various languages efficiently. This AI-powered tool opens up new possibilities for creators who may not have had the resources for professional dubbing.

YouTube's latest updates for the Shorts feature are a testament to the platform's commitment to nurturing creativity and simplifying content creation. With Dream Screen, YouTube Create, and AI-powered insights, creators have a powerful set of tools at their disposal to bring their ideas to life effortlessly. These innovations promise to redefine the landscape of creative expression on YouTube, making it more accessible and inspiring than ever before. As we witness the fusion of human creativity and artificial intelligence, the future of content creation on YouTube shines bright with endless possibilities.