Man Brings 1999 iBook To Apple Saket Store; Check What Happened Next

New Delhi: Following Mumbai's lead, Delhi received its own gleaming Apple store on Thursday. With the one and only Tim Cook there, the Apple Saket store's grand opening was nothing short of a spectacle. Like it was the hottest club in town, there was a queue of people waiting to get a sight of the Apple CEO and the brand-new store.

To be first in the queue, some devoted followers even arrived at 6 a.m., four hours before the event began. The true show-stopper, though, was when a fan arrived with a 1999 iBook, leaving everyone else envious. You simply can't ignore that old technology!

The iBook G3, which was also Apple's first laptop to include Wi-Fi connectivity, was one of the company's initial i-branded goods and was proudly presented by a man in the film. He proudly displayed the relic to store employees and bystanders while claiming that it was a "MacBook that came with WiFi from the year 1999."

Then, with an expression of utter wonder and respect, he said, "Now, you get to realise how far we've gone...additionally, some claim Apple doesn't innovate. a devoted Apple supporter from the ground up!

This guy got his MacBook from 1999. #Apple fan boys are wild! I tell ya! :D #AppleSaket pic.twitter.com/shmcAwxPGZ — Sulabh Puri (@sulabhpuri) April 20, 2023

The iBook, as described by Wikipedia, was a line of laptop computers produced by Apple Computer between 1999 and 2006. On July 21, 1999, Steve Jobs gave the opening keynote address at the Macworld Conference & Expo in New York City, introducing the iBook G3 for the first time.

The MacBook eventually took the place of the iBook range in May 2006 as part of Apple's switch to Intel processors.

Similar to this, when the Mumbai store first opened, a loyal client was seen holding the 1984 Macintosh. It was an amazing moment. The images depict the man beaming with happiness and surrounded by his buddies who are waving signs of triumph at the camera.