New Delhi: Google has stated that the Pixel 7 series will be introduced this fall, but one Twitter user claims to have acquired an unreleased prototype of the smartphone by accident.

The person, who goes by the handle '@soulpee' on Twitter, published images of what he believes is Google's Pixel 7 Pro smartphone. According to Android Authority, the phone has a Google prototype logo on the rear where the "G" mark would normally be.

The smartphone was obtained through Facebook Marketplace, according to the Twitter user who posted photographs of the unreleased phone online. The pal had ordered a slightly worn Pixel 6 Pro, but the shipper made a mistake and bought him a prototype of the unannounced Pixel 7 Pro, the Ghanaian Twitter user alleged in a viral tweet yesterday.

My friend bought a slightly used pixel 6 pro on Facebook market place in the states about 2 months ago. Phone came in last month and looked weird as hell . thought this was some tiptoe lane foul move but turned out, the shipper made a mistake an shipped an unreleased pixel 7 pro pic.twitter.com/gFkhpwWBwn — About40 Clan (@soulpee) July 11, 2022

"We couldn't believe what we were seeing. A yet-to-be-released phone is in our hands right here in Accra," the man wrote.

But he also claimed that his fun with the smartphone was short-lived, as Google remotely wiped the phone clean and erased Android 13 from the handset.

We couldn't believe our eyes . A phone yet to be released , in our hands right here in Accra lol camera on the device was amazing !!. But the fun was short-lived . Last wk google sent a remote wipe command and cleared the android 13 off the phone Now it's stuck in a bootloader — About40 Clan (@soulpee) July 11, 2022

His images reveal the device's name as Cubot Cheetah 2 and the maker as Google. Many people in the comments section, however, pointed out that many organisations utilise code names for their prototypes.

The data implies that the man's allegations that Google somehow supplied an undisclosed prototype are unlikely to be true, especially given that Cubot is a Chinese phone manufacturer in its own right.

A bit more digging finds that the photographs posted by soulpee were previously circulated on the internet.

Piyush Bhasarkar posted the photos on SlashLeaks on June 2. It looks that our Ghanaian Twitter user merely utilised the identical photographs with a different explanation.