Man gets access to unreleased Google Pixel 7 Pro prototype? Here’s the truth behind his claim

The data implies that the man's allegations that Google somehow supplied an undisclosed prototype are unlikely to be true, especially given that Cubot is a Chinese phone manufacturer in its own right.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 03:01 PM IST
  • The phone has a Google prototype logo on the rear where the "G" mark would normally be.
  • The smartphone was obtained through Facebook Marketplace.
  • But he also claimed that his fun with the smartphone was short-lived, as Google remotely wiped the phone clean and erased Android 13 from the handset.

New Delhi: Google has stated that the Pixel 7 series will be introduced this fall, but one Twitter user claims to have acquired an unreleased prototype of the smartphone by accident.

The person, who goes by the handle '@soulpee' on Twitter, published images of what he believes is Google's Pixel 7 Pro smartphone. According to Android Authority, the phone has a Google prototype logo on the rear where the "G" mark would normally be. Read More: Nothing Phone (1) India launch today: Where to watch livestream, price, other details

The smartphone was obtained through Facebook Marketplace, according to the Twitter user who posted photographs of the unreleased phone online. The pal had ordered a slightly worn Pixel 6 Pro, but the shipper made a mistake and bought him a prototype of the unannounced Pixel 7 Pro, the Ghanaian Twitter user alleged in a viral tweet yesterday. Read More: Donald Trump calls Elon Musk ‘another bull s*** artist,’ Musk responds, ‘it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset’

 

"We couldn't believe what we were seeing. A yet-to-be-released phone is in our hands right here in Accra," the man wrote.

But he also claimed that his fun with the smartphone was short-lived, as Google remotely wiped the phone clean and erased Android 13 from the handset.

 

His images reveal the device's name as Cubot Cheetah 2 and the maker as Google. Many people in the comments section, however, pointed out that many organisations utilise code names for their prototypes.

The data implies that the man's allegations that Google somehow supplied an undisclosed prototype are unlikely to be true, especially given that Cubot is a Chinese phone manufacturer in its own right.

A bit more digging finds that the photographs posted by soulpee were previously circulated on the internet.

Piyush Bhasarkar posted the photos on SlashLeaks on June 2. It looks that our Ghanaian Twitter user merely utilised the identical photographs with a different explanation.

