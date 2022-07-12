New Delhi: The much anticipated Nothing Phone (1) is going to be launched on Tuesday, July 12. Nothing phone (1) will be sold via Flipkart. The phone will be launched at an online event at around 8.30 pm IST.

You can watch all the action live on the company's official website as Nothing Phone (1) virtual launch event kicks off in London this evening.

An IANS report has mentioned that the Nothing Phone (1) is going to use 50 megapixels Sony IMX766 1/1.56-inch sensor primary camera with an f/1.88 aperture, while the ultrawide unit has a field of view of 114 degrees. The camera system has dual OIS and EIS, and one would also be able to record videos with 1 billion colours.

The (1) phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection, the latter of which automatically detects what one is shooting and suggests the best settings for the shot. While most modern smartphones have 3-4 rear cameras, Nothing prides itself on having only two cameras on the back of the phone (1) that produce great results, rather than three or four cameras with rather unimpressive performance to haveNothing hasn`t detailed on the Phone (1)`s specs sheet yet, but the company previously confirmed that the Phone (1) will come with the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 120Hz screen, and an in-display fingerprint reader, reported IANS.

A recent tweet by Nothing CEO and Co-founder, Carl Pei, suggested that the device may arrive with support for wireless charging. As per media leaks, Nothing 1 could be priced between Rs 30,000 to 35,000. The phone will reportedly be launched at around Rs 31,000 for the 8GB+ 128GB storage model, 32,000 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model, and 36,000 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model.