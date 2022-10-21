Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13; effective price starts Rs 35,900 on THIS website; check details

Ahead of Diwali, it's raining offers for Apple lovers and after Flipkart and Amazon, another seller has come out with a massive discount on Apple's most loved smartphone iPhone 13 in India. The offer is launched by Maple, one of Apple's premium resellers. Maple is not only come out with a huge exchange discount and bonus but is also offering discounts on the purchase of iPhone 13.

Maple is offering iPhone 13 at an effective price of Rs 35,900. However, this price calculation is reached after including all discounts and offers. With a 12-megapixel front camera and a wide 6.1-inch screen, the iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900. The Apple Premium Reseller is offering an exchange value of up to Rs 28,000 in addition to Rs 6,000 exchange bonus. Consumers can also get an instant cashback of Rs 3000 by using HDFC Bank cards. Considering the maximum exchange value of Rs 28,000, the device price goes down to Rs 35,900 (Rs 69,900 - Rs 28,000 - Rs 6000 = Rs 35,900). However, the exchange value depends on the smartphone that the consumer has.

Maple is also offering 24 months no cost EMI on ICICI Bank credit cards. The Apple reseller is also offering discounts on MacBook Air M2. While the device costs Rs 119,900, consumers can get it for Rs 69,900 under discounts and offers. The offer price is inclusive of the buyback price of the old device, an instant cashback of Rs 6,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

The website is offering discounts of up to 10% on all Apple devices.