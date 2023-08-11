trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647670
NewsTechnology
ELON MUSK

MASSIVE Opportunity For Mark Zuckerberg To Own 'Twitter Bird'; Will Thread Pitch In?

Coffee tables, large bird cages, and oil paintings of pictures that went viral are among the 584 pieces up for auction.

Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 03:44 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • A few weeks earlier, Twitter rebranded to X.
  • The bidding is anticipated to start on September 12.
  • The bidding is planned to finish two days later, the BBC reported.

Trending Photos

MASSIVE Opportunity For Mark Zuckerberg To Own 'Twitter Bird'; Will Thread Pitch In? File Photo

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has put up signs and things from the Twitter building for an auction, just a few weeks after the company rebranded to X. The bidding for the auction named 'Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets & More!' will start on September 12 and is planned to finish two days later, the BBC reported.

According to auction house Heritage Global Partners, the minimum bid for each item is $25. Coffee tables, large bird cages, and oil paintings of pictures that went viral are among the 584 pieces up for auction. (Also Read: A South Indian Who Worked As A Utensils Cleaner Left Home With Only Rs 200 In Hand Is Now The Owner Of A Million-Dollar Firm, Earning In Crores)

Other listed items include a lot of desks and chairs, a DJ booth, and enough musical instruments to equip a band. One of the listed Twitter signs is still affixed to the company's headquarters on 10th Street in San Francisco, the report said. (Also Read: Earn Rs 2 Lakh Monthly: Start The Low-Investment Business Idea That's Changing Lives)


"Bird is still mounted on the side of the building. Buyer is responsible for hiring an SF Licensed Company with appropriate Permits," the listing mentioned. Also up for auction are two oil paintings of pictures that went viral.

"The first is of Ellen Degeneres' star-studded selfie taken at the 2014 Academy Awards," the report said.

The second one is of the picture that former US President Barack Obama posted after being re-elected in November 2012. It was the most-liked tweet on the platform at the time.

In January this year, the Musk-owned company had placed hundreds of items from its San Francisco headquarters up for auction online, including the bird statue and other office assets.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train